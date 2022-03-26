A deer strike, domestic disturbances and a stolen vehicle in Neshoba County.

6:07 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Lakeside Grocery store on Hwy. 19 N, but it turned out the vehicle was left out of gear and rolled across the road.

11:07 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to the report of a cow in the road near Burnside Park, possibly the same cow that was reported in that area yesterday.

11:18 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle from Enterprise Rental in County Road 1347.

2:22 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to a home on County Road 4316 for the report of a man’s dog that had been shot.

5:55 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on County Road 505.

7:39 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to be on the watch for a pair of speeding sportbikes on County Road 107.

9:33 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road 701.

9:35 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies checked on the report of an accident between a vehicle and a deer on Hwy. 15 S.

Still, no report if the cow near Burnside Park has been apprehended.