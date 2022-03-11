A disturbance at a home for boys and shots fired by a homeowner keep Neshoba police busy

6:39 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy 16 near Willis Road

7:25 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were asked to check the report of a garbage truck that had lost some of its cargo on Hwy 482.

7:40 a.m. – A Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputy responded to the report of a disturbance by a juvenile at the boy’s home on County Road 272.

8:37 a.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance at the Dalton Square Apartments on Road 506 just outside Philadelphia.

5:49 p.m. – Nesboba County Sherriffs’ Deputies were sent to County Road 406 for a report of shots fired into the air by an individual in an attempt to remove another person from their property.