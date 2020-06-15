Big Alcohol Sale Increase During Pandemic

AP) Alcohol sales in Mississippi are seeing a big increase during the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi Department of Revenue announced the increase in a social media post last week. Officials say that department’s division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is shipping at capacity every night. Crews are working to clear a backlog of requests at the state warehouse that supplies wine and alcohol for liquor stores, restaurants and casinos. The agency is asking customers for patience as it works to fulfill orders.

**Governor Tate Reeves just signed an executive order, effective 8a.m. today, removing curfews from bars and restaurants that sell alcohol.