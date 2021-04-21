The Amnesty Program deadline is approaching in Philadelphia. The deadline is now April 30th. The Municipal Clerk’s office said that with many people in the process of receiving tax refunds, timing of the extension will afford them an opportunity to pay fines that might otherwise not be possible. The program offers amnesty for you to pay in full or arrange a payment plan without fear of being detained, clear your name and eliminate fines.

For more information or to make a payment call the Philadelphia Municipal Court Clerks Office at 601-650-3584.