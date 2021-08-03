Back To School And Covid – What Does The Future Hold?

Covid is still on the rise in our state with 4991 cases diagnosed over a 3 day period and just in time for the new school year. Most children return to the classroom this week with a traditional learning style format. What does this timing mean for safety protocols in the classroom? The CDC and MSDH both say masks should be mandated in school. Governor Reeves said he will just say NO to statewide enforcement.

This is what we know so far. The Choctaw School District starts tomorrow and masks will be required for all students, teachers, staff and visitors. School officials are also encouraging all those eligible, including children, to get vaccinated with approval of their parents.

The Leake County School District, which will implement the traditional learning format the following day, is mandating masks for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors as well. No word on the vaccine there.

Neshoba County School District classrooms open Friday. Their officials released the following statement to parents: “We recommend, along with the CDC and MSDH, that everyone wear masks, however it is the parents decision to decide if their child will wear a mask. Please note that this could change in the future.” And what does the future hold?

Well, to start, there will be free drive-thru vaccinations offered at Neshoba County Coliseum tomorrow. Anyone 12 years and older is invited, with supervision of course. What will you do?