Both Twins Now Dead in Drowning at Lake Pushmataha

by
Courtesy MBCI

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A second person has died in the Thursday incident at Lake Pushmataha in Neshoba County, according to Sheriff Eric Clark.

Camarion Grady died Sunday at the University of Missisppi Medical Center.

According to Clark and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Dept. of Public Safety, the incident happened Thursday evening when the Philadelphia High School seniors were fishing.

The incident was first reported just before 7 p.m.

Jamarion “Frog” Grady died Thursday, while his brother was flown to UMMC for treatment.

Camarion died about 2:30 p.m.

Lake Pushmataha is on tribal land, belonging to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, near Pearl River.

5 comments
  1. Aliceteen young
    Aliceteen young
    April 20, 2025 at 8:06 pm

    My sincere condolences 💐 and prayers for the family 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Such a tragedy 🥲

    Reply
  2. Christa Robinson
    Christa Robinson
    April 20, 2025 at 9:32 pm

    🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 For their Family!!

    Reply
  3. Danette
    Danette
    April 21, 2025 at 5:54 am

    I don’t know these handsome your men bit my heard goes out to their family and classmates. Send my condolences.

    Reply
  4. Roshunda Black-Mitch***
    Roshunda Black-Mitch***
    April 21, 2025 at 7:56 am

    My sincere condolences 🙏🏽

    Reply
  5. Danette
    Danette
    April 21, 2025 at 10:37 am

    I don’t know these handsome young men but my heart goes out to their family and classmates. Send my condolences.

    Reply

