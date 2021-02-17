Update – Hwy 16 Blocked At Leake Neshoba Line- 18 Wheeler Stuck In Roadway

Sheriff Eric Clark just stated that Highway 16 near Leake County line is blocked with 18 wheeler stuck in roadway. Avoid this area. We will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

***We spoke with Leake County Sheriff’s office and Investigator Eric Quick confirmed there were two 18 wheelers involved and two SUV’s near Edinburg Dollar General. Leake County deputies and investigators were on the scene. There were no injuries reported but the roadway remains blocked. Roadway conditions are extremely dangerous.