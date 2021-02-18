BREAKING NEWS – Philadelphia Gun & Pawn, Philly Pawn CLOSED TODAY!

Neshoba County, Mississippi – Jack Conn announced this morning during BMO in the MO’rning, that Philadelphia Gun & Pawn and Philly Pawn would be closed due to the winter weather sweeping across Central Mississippi. Because they value their customers and that emergencies don’t wait on business hours and weather conditions, they wanted to let you know that American Pawn across from the Burger King is open today from 8am to 7pm. For their valued customers who may have to pawn something today at American Pawn, simply purchase your pawn ticket from American Pawn and bring it to Philly Pawn or Philadelphia Gun and Pawn and they will pay you 30 days of interest, that’s right 30 days of interest. This applies to items pawned today February 18th only and again, Philadelphia Gun & Pawn and Philly Pawn apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to serving their valued customers tomorrow!