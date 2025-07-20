Big Deals!
HomeLocalCar Falls On a Person’s Chest in Neshoba Co.

Car Falls On a Person’s Chest in Neshoba Co.

by
SHARE NOW
Car Falls On a Person’s Chest in Neshoba Co.

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A vehicle fell on a person’s chest Friday night while they were jacking it up Friday night in Neshoba County.

The call went out to volunteer firefighters and deputies about ten minuted before 8 p.m. on County Rd. 383.

When emergency workers were dispatched the person was breathing, but with shallow breaths and was not responsive.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

The vehicle was descrived as a Ford Fusion.

A rescue worker was able to get the car jacked up and off the person’s chest. An ambulance was dispatched and arrived shortly after 8.

The outcome for the person injured was unclear, but rescue workers left the scene by 8:10.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

One Car Wreck Reported Near Madden

Lots of DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba County

Petit Larceny, DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Wrecked Vehicle Found Abandoned in Neshoba

Car Rolls With Five People Inside

Drugs, Disorderly, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982
https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/