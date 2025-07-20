Car Falls On a Person’s Chest in Neshoba Co.

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A vehicle fell on a person’s chest Friday night while they were jacking it up Friday night in Neshoba County.

The call went out to volunteer firefighters and deputies about ten minuted before 8 p.m. on County Rd. 383.

When emergency workers were dispatched the person was breathing, but with shallow breaths and was not responsive.

The vehicle was descrived as a Ford Fusion.

A rescue worker was able to get the car jacked up and off the person’s chest. An ambulance was dispatched and arrived shortly after 8.

The outcome for the person injured was unclear, but rescue workers left the scene by 8:10.