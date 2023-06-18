CEPA Sunday Outage Update

Date: June 18, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Central Electric Continues Restoration Efforts

Central Electric personnel and additional linemen from three electric cooperatives in Mississippi continue to work today to restore power.

As of 4:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 326 members without electric service.

Another round of severe weather is forecasted for our area tonight. Make sure you are prepared for potential outages, stocking your emergency kit, and monitoring the weather. If outages do occur, our team will be ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible.

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call (601) 267-3043.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your patience during this time as we work to restore power to our members.

Please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage information.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.