Choctaw Tribal School Complete Reopening Schedule

Choctaw Tribal Schools will resume school tomorrow, February 22, 2021. Choctaw Central High and Middle Schools will continue the hybrid schedule. Group A – in school on Monday and Tuesday. Group B – in school on Wednesday – Friday. All other schools will continue their regular daily schedule.
Any student that is still affected by power/water outages, please communicate with school, school principal or your child’s teacher via Google Classroom. All CTS staff please communicate with your supervisor.
We will continue praying for all our families and are here to help any way we can.
Dr. Randy Grierson
Director of Schools