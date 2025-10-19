Big Deals!
Closures Coming Due to Roundabout Construction in Philly

Closures Coming Due to Roundabout Construction in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–While not all of the detour routes have been announced yet for the roundabout construction in Philadelphia, the Miss. Dept. of Transportation has announced some closures that will begin soon to accomodate the construction.

Highway 16 at Canal Place and West Beacon St. from Hwy. 885 to Hwy. 16 will be closed starting Tuesday, October 28, until June 30, 2026, for construction work on the roundabout at highways 15 and 16.

This closure includes the connection to Hwy. 375 from Hwy. 16/ W. Beacon St.
Detour signage will be in place for the duration of the work to direct drivers around the closures, including temporary traffic signals at both ends of Hwy. 885.
