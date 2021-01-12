Covid-19 Vaccine Available in Neshoba Today, Thursday and Friday, Appointment is Mandatory

The Covid-19 is available at the Neshoba County Coliseum today, Thursday and Friday. You must pre-screen and have an appointment. All health care professionals and any person over age 75 is eligible. Below is a link to additional locations as well as the prescreen application.

For vaccination locations and screening applications see below –

* 18 drive-through sites throughout the state provide COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and health facilities staff. An appointment is required.

* COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Screening – UMMC COVID Scheduling (umc.edu)

The Neshoba Coliseum is located at 12000 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia