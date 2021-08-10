Home » Local » Covid Testing Continues at Neshoba General Today

Covid testing will continue today at Neshoba General. Response has been overwhelming, according to Neshoba General officials. Pre-registration is still required prior to COVID testing. The call line number is 601-663-1221 and is open Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm. You are asked to have insurance information available when calling in for pre-screening. Once testing is completed you are asked not to call for results but wait to be contacted. It should take 3-4 hours.
photo) Line for testing at Neshoba General on 8/9.

