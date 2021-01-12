Curbside Food Distribution Today at Open Arms

Open Arms curbside food distribution resumes today. Hours are between 3:45-5:15pm. “If you know family, friends, or neighbors who may benefit from receiving food staples during the current economic crisis, please share the details about our food distribution.” See additional guidelines below.
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at
5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
If you have questions, please contact us at:
601-663-8505 or
3:45-5:15
Open Arms Address is 239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360