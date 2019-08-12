Dangerous heat possible Monday & Tuesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, Scott, Smith, Leake, Jasper, and Jones counties until 7 PM, for Wayne and Choctaw counties until 8 PM, and for Sumter, Marengo, Green, Hale, and Pickens counties until 9 PM.

Dangerous heat is likely this afternoon across East Mississippi and West Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Add to that the high humidity and we start talking about a heat index of 107-112 degrees. That will mean a high risk for heat stress and even some potential for heat exhaustion. Make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking lots of water. If you have to be outside a lot, be sure to take frequent cool breaks. The chance for rain is neglegable, so little relief will come from rain.

Tuesday will be similarly hot with high temperatures approaching 100 degrees and heat indices of 110-115. The chance for rain is very small, so very little relief will come from rain.

When can we expect any relief? A cold front on Wednesday will help increase the rain. That will ease the heat on Wednesday. The rain won’t last, however. The chance for rain will drop after Wednesday. The humidity will drop, but more toasty hot mid-90s are likely Thursday through Sunday. With the lower humidity, the heat index won’t be quite as bad, but it will still be hot.