Drugs and hit and run drivers keep Neshoba officers alert

3:22 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to the report of a male subject prowling around a residence on County Road 531.

9:53 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were called about a hang-up call from Neshoba Central High School but determined it was a false alarm and possibly caused by work at the school over spring break.

11:07 a.m. – Philadelphia Police investigated a female that they suspected of bringing drugs into the jail.

13:06 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies took a female into custody at the Valero in Hwy. 16 for possession of Marijuana and other illegal substances.

3:04 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle in the ditch on County Road 339.

5:51 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to be on the watch for a vehicle that was reported to have side-swiped a vehicle on Hwy 19 S. and didn’t stop.

6:36 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were asked to watch for a maroon SUV with front-end damage that had reportedly been involved in an accident with injuries on Hwy 21 N. and then left the scene.

7:32 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check out a suspicious bag at the entrance to Wal-Mart.

7:35 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to the report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hwy 488.