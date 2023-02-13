EC Lady Warriors Add A Sweet Victory in Decatur

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back home tonight on the Brackeen-Wood gym at Decatur playing a much improved Lady Bulldog team from Holmes Community College in Goodman. It was an exciting game from start to finish with the outcome being in question until the final seconds ticked off the clock but when the horn sounded to end the game, the Lady Warriors came away with a 1 point victory, 71-70. With tonight’s win the Lady Warriors improve to 7-13 overall and 4-7 in conference play while the Lady Bulldogs record now stands at 13-9 overall and 5-6 in conference.

