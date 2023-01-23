HomeLeakeEC Lady Warriors fall to Meridian Lady Eagles

EC Lady Warriors fall to Meridian Lady Eagles

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back in action tonight at the Brackeen-Wood Gym in Decatur hosting the Lady Eagles from Meridian Community College. The Lady Warriors had a lead in each of the first three quarters and were up by 17 points at one time in the final quarter before the Lady Eagles came storming back to erase the lead and win the game by 6 points, 50-44.  The Lady Warriors are now 5-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference while the lady Eagles improve to 15-3 overall and 4-2.

Our next broadcast of ECCC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Thursday night at 6:00pm when the Southwest Community College Bears from Summit travel to Decatur to play the EC Warriors in Men’s basketball.

