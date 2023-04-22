EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Holmes

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played doubleheader softball with the Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs at the Softball Complex in Decatur this afternoon. The Lady Bulldogs took game one 7-4 and the Lady Warriors took game two 7-4. With today games the Lady Warriors stand at 8-14 in conference play and 23-22 overall while the Lady Bulldogs record stands at 11-13 in conference and 23-19 overall. Our next scheduled broadcast of EC Sports on Cruisin 98 will be next Friday, April 28 beginning at 2:00pm when the EC Warriors baseball team hosts doubleheader baseball at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur playing East Mississippi Community College.