EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Southwest

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors softball team played a doubleheader with the Lady Bears from Southwest Community College from Summit today and added a couple of wins to their season record. The Lady Warriors won game one by the score of 6-0, then won game two 6-2 to improve their conference record to 10-14 and 25-22 overall.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday afternoon at 2:00pm when the Warriors baseball team will host East Mississippi Community College in Decatur.

