EC Lady Warriors Tough Loss to MS Delta Lady Trojans

The Lady Warriors of East Central Community College were at home tonight hosting the Lady Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College from Moorhead. The Lady Warriors played hard to erase a 10 point lead for the Lady Trojans late in the game and did just that but a late fourth quarter basket by the Lady Trojans would give them a 1 point victory, 47-46.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Thursday night at 6:00pm when the Warriors Men’s team will host Northeast Community College.

