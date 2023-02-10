EC Warriors Baseball Doubleheader Sweep of Green Jays

HomeLeakeEC Warriors Baseball Doubleheader Sweep of Green Jays

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played their first home games today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Green Jays of Jackson State Community College from Jackson Tennessee. The first game scheduled for 9 innings when into extra innings with the teams tied at 5-5 at the end of 9. The Warriors won the game in the bottom of the 11th inning 8-7. In the 7 inning game two the game remained close until the Warriors broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 5 inning then added two more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to win game two 5-2. With today’s wins the Warriors improve to 2-2 on the season.

