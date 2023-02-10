EC Warriors Baseball Doubleheader Sweep of Green Jays

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played their first home games today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Green Jays of Jackson State Community College from Jackson Tennessee. The first game scheduled for 9 innings when into extra innings with the teams tied at 5-5 at the end of 9. The Warriors won the game in the bottom of the 11th inning 8-7. In the 7 inning game two the game remained close until the Warriors broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 5 inning then added two more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to win game two 5-2. With today’s wins the Warriors improve to 2-2 on the season.

Softball coverage on Cruisin 98 of EC Lady Warriors softball will resume next Thursday weather permitting