EC Warriors Defeat Gulf Coast Bulldogs 80-78

The East Central Community College Warriors picked up a South Division basketball win tonight in Decatur hosting the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College. The Warriors enjoyed a lead throughout most of the contest and were up by 14 points at halftime, 48-34. The Bulldogs would narrow the gap during the second half but the Warriors maintained the lead. The Warriors had a 5 point lead with only seconds remaining but the Bulldogs scored a last second three pointer to cut the Warriors lead to 2 points as time expired giving the Warriors an 80-78 victory. With tonight’s win, the Warriors improve to 11-7 on the season and 2-4 in the South division.

