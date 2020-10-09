EC Warriors Defeat Southwest Bears 21-0

The East Central Community College Warriors picked up their first win tonight at Decatur defeating the Southwest Community College Bears 21-0. The Warriors received the ball to open the game and Desmond Williams ran the ball back 95 yards to put the first points on the board for the Warriors. The Warriors would add another touchdown right before the end of the first half to go ahead 14-0 at halftime. The final scoring drive for the Warriors occurred in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors the win and shutout over the Southwest Bears 21-0.

Next week, the Warriors will travel to play the Pearl River Wildcats in Poplarville.