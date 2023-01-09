EC Warriors Fall to Coahoma Tigers 86-81

The East Central Community College Warriors had a rare afternoon basketball game today at Bracken-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Tigers of Coahoma Community College from Clarksdale. The Warriors entered today’s game 9-4 overall and 0-1 in division while the Tigers entered 7-3 and 1-0 in division. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead in the first half to take an 11 point lead at halftime, 47-36. In the second half of action, the Warriors would begin closing the gap only to have the Tigers get hot hands again. As the final seconds rolled off the clock the Tigers came away with a 5 point victory over the Warriors, 86-81.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College basketball coverage on Cruisin 98 will be next Tuesday, January 17th beginning at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host Hinds Community College in Decatur.