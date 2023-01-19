EC Warriors Fall to Itawamba Indians 80-68

The East Central Community College Warriors were back on the hardwood in Decatur tonight hosting the nationally ranked Itawamba Community College Indians from Fulton. The 24th ranked Indians maintained a lead throughout the game, up by 9 points after the first half 33-24 and winning the contest by the final score of 80-68. The Warriors are now 10-6 overall.

Our next broadcast of East Central basketball action on Cruisin 98 will be Monday night beginning at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host the Lady Eagles from Meridian Community College.