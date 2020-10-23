EC Warriors fall to MS Gulf Coast Bulldogs

The East Central Community College Warriors played at home in Decatur tonight hosting the number one ranked Bulldogs of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The Warriors scored their only points early in the opening quarter to take a 3 point lead in the game but that would end the scoring for the Warriors. By halftime, the Bulldogs had a 21-3 lead in the game. The Bulldogs would add another 10 points in the second half to come away with a 31-3 victory over the Warriors. The EC Warriors are now 1-3 on the season while the Bulldogs remain undefeated.

Next Thursday, the Warriors travel to Wesson to play the Co-Lin Community College Wolves. Kickoff at 6:30pm with our pregame show on the air at 6:00pm.