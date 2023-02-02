EC Warriors Fall to Southwest Bears

HomeLeakeEC Warriors Fall to Southwest Bears

by
The East Central Community College Warriors Men’s basketball team played at home tonight in Decatur hosting the Bears of Southwest Community College from Summit and lost the contest by 5 points, 78-73. The Warriors enjoyed a 2 point lead at halftime but a strong second half by the Bears erased the lead and gave the Bears momentum to push ahead for the 5 point win.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors take to the Brackeen-Wood Gym to host the Lady Wolves from Co-Lin Community College.

