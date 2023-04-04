EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College from Perkinston. The Warriors dropped the opening game by the final score of 13-7 in 9 innings but came back strong in game two to win in 7 innings 3-2. With today’s games the Warriors are 12-2 in conference action tied with Jones College in the conference. The Warriors are 22-13 overall this season.

Our next broadcast of EC Sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Friday afternoon at 4:00pm when the Lady Warriors play a softball doubleheader in Decatur hosting Mississippi Delta Community College.