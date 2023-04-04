HomeLeakeEC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Gulf Coast

EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Gulf Coast

by
EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played a doubleheader at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College from Perkinston. The Warriors dropped  the opening game by the final score of 13-7 in 9 innings but came back strong in game two to win in 7 innings 3-2. With today’s games the Warriors are 12-2 in conference action tied with Jones College in the conference. The Warriors are 22-13 overall this season.

Our next broadcast of EC Sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Friday afternoon at 4:00pm when the Lady Warriors play a softball doubleheader in Decatur hosting Mississippi Delta Community College.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

EC Warriors Sweep Northeast Tigers in Doubleheader

EC Lady Warriors Fall to Co-Lin Wolves

EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Northwest

EC Warriors Baseball Team Sweep Doubleheader with Hinds Eagles

EC Warriors Sweep Baseball Doubleheader with Coahoma

EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Baton Rouge