EC Warriors Sweep Baseball Doubleheader with Coahoma

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played doubleheader baseball at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Tigers of Coahoma Community College from Clarksdale and came away with wins in both games. In game one, the Warriors ended the game in the top of the 7th inning by the rule rule winning the game 10-0. Game two was a much closer match between the teams going all the way to the top of the 7th inning in a 7 inning game but winning the game by the score of 8-7. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 will be Tuesday, March 21st at beginning at 3:00pm when the Warriors host Hinds Community College in a doubleheader.