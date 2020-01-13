ECCC Basketball Teams Drop Division Road Games at Pearl River

The East Central Community College basketball teams opened the 2020 portion of their seasons with a pair of MACJC South Division road losses at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The ECCC Lady Warriors fell in the opener 54-45, while the Warriors lost to the No. 4 ranked Wildcats 100-64.

Sophomore guard Jariyah Covington (Starkville) led the East Central women with 20 points. The Lady Warriors are now 5-6 overall and 0-2 in MACJC South Division play. The Pearl River Lady Wildcats improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in division play.

The East Central men were led by freshman guard Kareem Thompson (Florence) with 15 and sophomore forward JaQuarius Smith (Noxubee County) and freshman guard Tate Ryder (Oak Grove) with 11 each. The Warriors fell to 5-6 overall and 0-2 in the division. Pearl River is a perfect 10-0 overall and 2-0 in the division.

The East Central teams are back in action today, when they visit Wesson to face Co-Lin at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The next home action in Brackeen-Wood Gym in Decatur is Thursday, Jan. 16, when East Central hosts Jones College, also at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. listen live on Cruisin98 (98.3).

Long time broadcaster Melvin Wooten brings you all action on Cruisin’ 98.3, Kicks96news.com, and the Boswell Media YouTube channel.