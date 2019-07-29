ECCC Day at Neshoba County Fair- VIDEO



Fairgoers took a break from the heat for a special performance from some of East Central Community College’s most talented students.

“This is an opportunity for our partnership with Neshoba County officials and the Fair Association that we get a chance for our students to showcase their talents and get everyone ready for the year to come,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart.

Stewart said he was pleased with the large crowd that came out to support the Warriors for ECCC Day at the fair.

“We have a wonderful support group of alumni at the Neshoba County Fair, former employees, current employees, students. So when you get us together we are a large crowd. I have seen it grow over the years,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the fair is an exciting opportunity to recruit any perspective students.

“We see this as not only a public relations event but also a student services recruiting event. I will say this, there are many students who came eight years ago who are probably going to enroll as a freshman. So anytime we get an opportunity to get in front of those students to let them know about the great things happening at East Central, we want to do that,” said Stewart.