ECCC Honors Faculty, Staff Member of Year During Convocation

East Central Community College in Decatur presented new awards to start the new academic year on campus to recognize the college’s faculty and staff member of the year.

Regena Boykin of Conehatta, associate director of information technology, received the Excellence with Class Award as the outstanding staff member and a $500 check from the ECCC Foundation. Boykin has been employed at ECCC since 2003.

Chemistry Instructor Amy Denson of Decatur received the Excellence in Teaching & Learning Award as the outstanding faculty member and a $500 check from the ECCC Alumni Association. Denson joined the ECCC faculty in 2013.

The awards were presented at the 2019 Faculty and Staff Convocation held in Huff Auditorium on campus.