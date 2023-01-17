ECCC Lady Warriors Defeat Hinds Lady Bulldogs 64-43

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played host to the Lady Bulldogs from Raymond tonight at the Brackeen-Wood gymnasium in Decatur and came away with a 21 point victory, 64-43. The Lady Warriors maintained a lead throughout the contest. East Central was leading by 12 points at halftime and continued to out score the Lady Bulldogs in the second half. The Men’s team playing in Raymond also posted a win over the Hinds bulldogs 107-100.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Thursday beginning at 6:00pm when the Warriors will host the Indians of Itawamba Community College from Fulton.