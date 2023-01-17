HomeLeakeECCC Lady Warriors Defeat Hinds Lady Bulldogs 64-43

ECCC Lady Warriors Defeat Hinds Lady Bulldogs 64-43

by
ECCC Lady Warriors Defeat Hinds Lady Bulldogs 64-43

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played host to the Lady Bulldogs from Raymond tonight at the Brackeen-Wood gymnasium in Decatur and came away with a 21 point victory, 64-43. The Lady Warriors maintained a lead throughout the contest. East Central was leading by 12 points at halftime and continued to out score the Lady Bulldogs in the second half. The Men’s team playing in Raymond also posted a win over the Hinds bulldogs 107-100.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Thursday beginning at 6:00pm when the Warriors will host the Indians of Itawamba Community College from Fulton.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Rebels Defeat East Rankin Patriots at Home

EC Warriors Fall to Coahoma Tigers 86-81

EC Lady Warriors Fall to Pearl River Lady Wildcats

Photo: ECCC Electrical Utility Lineman Graduates

EC Warriors Split Basketball Doubleheader in Decatur

EC Warriors Fall to Pearl River Wildcats 23-7