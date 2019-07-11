ECCC Students Place in National SkillsUSA Competition

East Central Community College Career & Technical Education students received numerous awards during the 55th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Competition held June 24-28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. More than 16,000 people, including students, teachers and business partners from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin sIslands and Guam participated in the weeklong event. Award winners included (front row, left to right) Karley Andrews of Decatur, Miriam Sanchez of Forest and Klaire Shirley of Quitman, sixth place, promotional bulletin board team; and Abbie Stewart of Louisville, seventh place, action skills; and (back row, from left) Andrew Wofford of Conehatta, 18th place, carpentry; Jeremy Seibel of Lawrence, seventh place, industrial motor controls; James Fayette of Little Rock, 19th place, cabinetmaking; Dalton Fayette of Little Rock, 23rd place, collision repair; and Preston Grice of Louisville, 15th place, automotive refinishing.