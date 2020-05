Face Mask distribution is set for this Thursday and Friday. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians the masks will be dispersed from all Choctaw community center parking lots. This will take place on Thursday, May 28th, between 9am-12pm and Friday May 29th between 12pm-3pm while supplies last. MEMA Director Michel confirmed that over 2.25 million masks were being distributed to all 82 counties across the state including all Choctaw communities.