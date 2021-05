Flash flooding is possible in to the morning. 1-2 inches of rain is possible in less than 3 hour periods. The National Weather Service of Jackson says localized flash flooding could occur, especially in low lying and urbans areas. Minor river flood is possible as well..

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected during the day today in portions of areas in our region. Highs will range from the upper 70s to middle 80s.