A Flood warning is extended. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning until July 14th in the afternoon. The warning includes the Pearl River at Edinburg and near Carthage in Leake County and the Pearl River above Philadelphia in Neshoba County. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21 ft. this evening. Additional rain is expected.

***Most flood deaths occur in cars. If you see overflow in your area, remember – Turnaround, don’t drown!