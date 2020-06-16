Football is Back in Philadelphia!

Football Is Back! Philadelphia High School announced the return of practice for the fall season. Workout practice has been reinstated but there are strict guidelines in effect. Students must abide with social distancing guidelines, wear a mask unless instructed otherwise, have their own personal towels and water bottles. Body temperature will be taken upon arrival, no sharing of personal items is allowed, and no more than 8 people per practice session. Philadelphia Tornadoes has an announced game for August 21st playing Raleigh High School at Raleigh.