Free Covid Testing This Friday In Philadelphia

FREE testing is coming back to Philadelphia. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing this Friday June 5th in Philadelphia at the Neshoba County Coliseum. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.  **** Neshoba County is still showing a high number of cases overall and per incidence in the state.

