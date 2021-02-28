Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Possible Late Today

Heavy rain and flash flooding is possible in our region. According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, “there is increasing concern for heavy rain to redevelop Sunday afternoon and impact mainly northern portions of the Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi region as we head into Monday morning. Given the very high moisture content of the soils, flash flooding will become possible, and a flash flood watch is in effect for portions of the area as a result.” Our specific region remains under a #1 category limited threat meaning lower regions of our area could experience flash flooding as part of this weather event.