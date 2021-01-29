Hit And Run In Philadelphia, You Can Help

There was a Hit and Run accident in Philadelphia. Sheriff Eric Clark said that on Tuesday, January 26th, around 6:20 pm a pedestrian was struck on Highway 16 east of Philadelphia, near Dogwood Lane intersection. The pedestrian (David Nowell) was wearing a bright blue t-shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a backpack. He was walking on the right side of the roadway (back to traffic flow), and was walking towards Philadelphia. He was struck by a passing vehicle and thrown into the ditch. If anyone has information on this hit & run, call Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414