PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A 2017 white Honda Accord was stolen in Philadelphia Saturday.

According to a BOLO message, or Be On the Lookout, which was dispatched to all area law enforcement Saturday evening, the theft occurred at the Philly Popeyes about 3:40 p.m.

The driver of the car was believed to be headed to Rankin County with it.

By 7 p.m. Philadelphia Police had canceled the alert, saying both the vehicle and driver had been located.