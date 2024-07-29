Jockey Taken to Hospital By Helicopter After Neshoba Co. Fair Incident (AUDIO)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A jockey was taken to the hospital in Philadelphia, then airlifted to another hospital after a Sunday incident at the racetrack at the Neshoba County Fair.

A photo from the fair showed an ambulance on the racetrack, with a horse possibly having left the track with the jockey sometime before 5:30 p.m.

A short time later police radio communication indicated that police in Philly were making way for the helicopter to land and were also escorting the ambulance through town on the “smoothest part, straight through town”.

The condition of the jockey was unclear from the communication.