Jockey Taken to Hospital By Helicopter After Neshoba Co. Fair Incident (AUDIO)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A jockey was taken to the hospital in Philadelphia, then airlifted to another hospital after a Sunday incident at the racetrack at the Neshoba County Fair.

A photo from the fair showed an ambulance on the racetrack, with a horse possibly having left the track with the jockey sometime before 5:30 p.m.

A short time later police radio communication indicated that police in Philly were making way for the helicopter to land and were also escorting the ambulance through town on the “smoothest part, straight through town”.

The condition of the jockey was unclear from the communication.

4 comments
  1. Sheila
    Sheila
    July 28, 2024 at 8:52 pm

    Praying this young man will be okay!!🙏🏻🙌

    Reply
  2. Loloa
    Loloa
    July 29, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Prayers going up for recovery of the young man.🙏🏻🛐🕊🔯

    Reply
  3. .Melinda
    .Melinda
    July 29, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    Sad prayers for a blessed recovery

    Reply
  4. Janis
    Janis
    July 29, 2024 at 8:08 pm

    🙏Prayers For this Young Man And His Horse To Be Okay and Make a Full Recovery Asap!🙏

    Reply

