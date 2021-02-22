Judge Spears Announces Neshoba County Justice Court Cases for Today Postponed

Judge Spears at Neshoba County Justice Court reached out to us about upcoming court dates. “Due to uncertainty with the weather and widespread water and power outages, Neshoba County Justice court has made the decision to postpone all court cases that were scheduled today, February 22, 2021. A new date will be scheduled and announced as soon as possible.”

“We understand the majority of citizens are without water and or electricity. Safety is our top priority. We appreciate all of the hard work going into restoring utilities and ask that you please do your part and stay home.”

We will keep you updated about any additional details and changes as they become available.