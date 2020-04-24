Local businesses and organizations donate food to Neshoba General Hospital

Neshoba General Hospital employees showed their gratitude to some local groups.

Sixteen businesses and organizations in Philadelphia have donated food to the facility since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement was issued Thursday by Annette Watkins, Director of Public Relations and Marketing:

“Neshoba General Hospital, Neshoba County Nursing Home and all our clinics are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we have received from our community. We continue to receive calls from individuals and businesses wanting to donate or order food for our staff. As a healthcare facility, we are extremely cautious about what comes into our hospital, clinics, and nursing home, regardless of the source.

Our staff is working tirelessly to care for our residents, patients and community and we must protect that environment. With that being said, the Public Relations Department monitors deliveries to each department. For your safety and the safety of our facility, we do not allow food vendors inside our organization during this healthcare pandemic. Again, we sincerely thank you all so much for your prayers, calls, donations of foods, mask, gowns, etc.”

The following businesses and organizations have donated to Neshoba General and its facilities:

• Trinity Baptist Church and GA Group

• Linwood Baptist Church

• Neshoba Baseball

• Walgreens

• The Citizens Bank

• Neshoba Central PTO

• Vowell’s Marketplace

• Tyson Foods

• City Limits

• Sta-Home

• Bumpers

• Glassworx

• Main Street Junction

• KFC

• Kindred At Home

• CrossWay Community Church