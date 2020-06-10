Love Out Loud Neshoba is requesting volunteers and donations. The week long community service event is June 15th-19th from 8am-12pm at the Neshoba Baptist Association Building. Love out Loud volunteers will assemble and distribute care packages throughout the community. Donations of masks, school supplies, baby items, extended care toiletries, and animal treats are being collected for distribution in the community. Volunteers are needed throughout the week. For more information call 601- 650-1820 or 601-650-1507