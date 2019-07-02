Home » Local » MBCI will hold Chief runoff Tuesday

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are heading back to the polls Tuesday.

Tomorrow is the long-awaited runoff in the chief’s election. The two candidates are current Chief Phyliss J. Anderson and former council member and businessman Cyrus Ben. Ben won 45% of the nearly 3,700 votes in the June 11th primary, while Chief Anderson won 36% of the votes. Both candidates are eager for runoff day.

“It’s been a very busy two and a half weeks, but very exciting, as the people continue to strive forward to see new leadership, but also coming together and uniting as one tribe has been a beautiful thing,” said Ben.

Chief Anderson was available to comment on camera today. However, she released a statement saying that she asks tribal members to continue to stand with her and help build upon their successes to create a stronger tribe for the next generation of Choctaws.

