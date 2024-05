PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Four men armed with guns were reported in a car in Philadelphia Friday night.

The person who called police told them that four men were in a red Honda on Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., and that one of them had a ski mask on.

That person also said that all of the men were armed.

Police were able to catch up with the car a short time later. It was unclear if any of the people were arrested or if police were able to determine what they might be up to.